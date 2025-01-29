Nine arrested for power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught nine power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and metre tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Kamran, Khurram and others.

Police registered cases against the pilferers.