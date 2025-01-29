Open Menu

Nine Arrested For Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Nine arrested for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught nine power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and metre tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Kamran, Khurram and others.

Police registered cases against the pilferers.

Recent Stories

American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

2 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

3 hours ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

3 hours ago
 Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airp ..

Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

13 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan