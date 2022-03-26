UrduPoint.com

Nine Arrested For Violating Marriage Laws In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Nine arrested for violating marriage laws in rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine persons for violating marriage laws and involved in aerial firing and fireworks at a marriage party, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

Police have recovered weapons used in the crime.

During course of action, Kahuta police conducted raid at a wedding ceremony and arrested seven persons identified as Ismat, Haider, Ikram, Sanaullah, Muhammad Raqib, Abdul Hafeez and Usman.

Similarly, Rawat Police carried out raid at marriage party and arrested Ali Hamza and Rizwan for violating marriage laws.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those involved in aerial firing, fireworks. He said that those who endangered the lives of citizens would be brought to book.

