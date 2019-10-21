UrduPoint.com
Nine Arrested In DEO Kolai Palis Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:31 PM

Through a technical and scientific probe the special investigation team resolved the District Education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palis Nawab Ali Khan blind murder case and arrested nine among 11 alleged accused

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Through a technical and scientific probe the special investigation team resolved the District education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palis Nawab Ali Khan blind murder case and arrested nine among 11 alleged accused.

According to the press release of police issued here on Monday, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General Police a special investigation team led by District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zaibullah Khan and DPO Kolai Palis Iftikhar Ahmed started the investigation through a technical and scientific method and finally resolved the case.

The team during the investigation found that slain DEO was murdered in the dispute of hiring new employees in district Kolai Palis.

MPA- PK-27 Kohistan Mufti Obaid Rehman is also involved in murder of DEO but did not arrest yet while the others involved in killing are identified Badil Khan Senior Clerk, Muhammad Iqbal son of Hikmat SDEO, Pasand Khan Dispatch Clerk, Muhammad Iqbal son of Gulab candidate for driver post, Abdul Wadood son of Asheed Gul candidate for driver post, Dost Muhammad son of Muhammad Ajaib candidate for driver post, Abdullah son of Abdul Kareem, Noor ul Haq son of Fakhr Uddin teacher, Fakhr Uddin son of Abdul Wahab and Zakir.

The special team comprising the most seasoned investigators of Mansehra and Kohistan districts including Arif Javed SP Investigation Manserha in-charge special investigation team, Arshad Mahmood SP investigation Kolai Palis, Habee ur Rehman DSP Palis, Riaz Khan DSP Pattan, Ashiq Hussain DSP Investigation Manshera, SI Fiyaz Khan, SI Mahboob ur Rehman, SI Aqib Shah, and others.

Slain DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali who hails from the Swat was residing in the neighboring room with the office and was shot dead by an unknown gunman who fled away successfully after the execution of the crime.

Initially, it was claimed that the DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali has committed suicide but later during the initial investigation of the police, it was disclosed that the the killer fired two bullets that were found in the body of the deceased Nawab Ali. After postmortem police had handed over the body of the DEO to the family.

