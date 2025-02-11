Nine Arrested In Police Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) District police on Monday arrested nine suspects during an ongoing crackdown against criminals.
According to police spokesperson,police teams conducted multiple operations and arrested suspects namely as Ilyas,Aftab,Tariq,Abdul Majeed,Simab,Fawad,Naveed,Sohail Bashir and Arif.
Police recovered three pistols,one revolver,2,340 grams of heroin,1,630 grams of hashish,10 liters of liquor and fireworks.
Further investigation was underway.
