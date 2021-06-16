UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:17 PM

Nine arrested, narcotics recovered

The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused with narcotics.

According to the police, Muhammad Adil, Arslan, Ali, Sameer Akram, Shehbaz, Waqar, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Zulqarnain and Sufian ere arrested with 21 liters of liquor and 5.240kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Arslan

Recent Stories

Russia reports 13,397 new COVID-19 cases, 396 deat ..

3 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators to take on Multan Sultans today

14 minutes ago

EU agrees new Belarus sanctions after plane re-rou ..

46 seconds ago

Turkish presidential orchestra seeks to hold serie ..

48 seconds ago

Explore Dubai’s home-grown produce scene through ..

18 minutes ago

Turkish surgeon warns people with chronic illness ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.