Nine arrested, narcotics recovered

The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused with narcotics.

According to the police, Muhammad Adil, Arslan, Ali, Sameer Akram, Shehbaz, Waqar, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Zulqarnain and Sufian ere arrested with 21 liters of liquor and 5.240kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.