Nine Arrested Over Swindling At Flour Distribution Points: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Sunday said that uninterrupted supply of flour at free distribution points was continued across the region while strict measures have been taken to prevent swindling and fraud at distribution points.

In a statement issued here, the commissioner said that nine swindlers have been arrested so far across the region while 18 have been booked for getting free flour from distribution points and the citizens.

He said that free flour was being offered to citizens having original national identity cards (ID) and over three free flour bags have been distributed so far in the region.

Amir Khattak maintained that 695,734 flour bags have been distributed in a day from distribution points. He said that number of counters and distribution points have been increased for public facilitation to prevent stampede like mishaps adding that last bag of free flour would be distributed among citizens transparently.

