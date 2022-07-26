UrduPoint.com

Nine Arrested; Police Recover Charras, Liquor, Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Tuesday arrested nine accused besides recovering over 3710 grams charras, 20 liters liquor and two 30 bore pistols from their possession

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Aqib Zameer for having 1580 grams charras while Wah Cantt police rounded up Nazim with 1600 grams charras.

Saddar Baroni and Kotli Sattian police netted Waseem, Waqas and Aqib on recovery of 710 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar and Sadiqabad police held Sulman and Usama for carrying 20 liters liquor.

Sadiqabad and Murree police apprehended Zubair and Naveed for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.

