Nine Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:28 PM

The police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 40 liters of liquor, five pistols, twoguns and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Akbar Ali, Waseem, Ajmal, Osama, Qaiser, etc.

