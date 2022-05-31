Nine arrested, weapons seized

The police on Tuesday arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested nine accused miscreants.

The teams recovered five pistols, two rifles (7mm, 22 bore) and a gun from them.

Those arrested were identified as--- Riaz Ahmed, Akram, Farhan, Arshad, Nawazish, Nawaz, Ajmal, Talib and Javed.

Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.