Nine arrested with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The district police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested the accused and recovered 1.

4 kilograms of hashish and six pistols, guns, rifles from them. The arrested outlaws were identified as - Dildar, Shahzaib, Arshad, Arif, Kamran and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.