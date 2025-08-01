Open Menu

Nine Arrested With Narcotics, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Nine arrested with narcotics, weapons

The district police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The district police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested the accused and recovered 1.

4 kilograms of hashish and six pistols, guns, rifles from them. The arrested outlaws were identified as - Dildar, Shahzaib, Arshad, Arif, Kamran and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

