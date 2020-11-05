UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Arrested,hashish Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Nine arrested,hashish seized

The police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

The police on Thursday said officials of police stations conducted raids and arrested nine criminals and recovered 4.

140 Kg Hashish, four pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ijaz, Allah Bakhsh,Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Adeel, Zahid, Aurangzaib and Amir Shahzad.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

PM claims to have prepared mechanism to resolves p ..

4 minutes ago

EU rule of law accord paves way for budget approva ..

3 minutes ago

DC orders to enhance sugar, flour counters at Sahu ..

3 minutes ago

18 dead, 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released new song 'Nasha'

3 minutes ago

Kisan Itehad leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.