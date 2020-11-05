Nine arrested,hashish seized

(@FahadShabbir)

The police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons

The police on Thursday said officials of police stations conducted raids and arrested nine criminals and recovered 4.

140 Kg Hashish, four pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ijaz, Allah Bakhsh,Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Adeel, Zahid, Aurangzaib and Amir Shahzad.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.