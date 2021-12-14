UrduPoint.com

Nine Arrested,with 5600 Liters Of Liquor In Khanewal

Khanewal city police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested nine suspects and seized narcotics on Tuesday

Police officials said that during a continued drive against drug pushers, a police team conducted a raid and arrested 9 wine dealers and recovered 5600 liters of wine from their possession in limit of city police jurisdiction.

The accused persons were identified as Aslam, Phola, Sooni, Kamran, Akraam, Aqshiq Maseeh, Amjed Maseh, Michel and Imran.

Police sent them behind the bars for further investigations.

