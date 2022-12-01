Nine Beggars Among 44 Homeless People Shifted To Panagah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :At least 44 people, including nine beggars, were shifted to Panagah near General Bus stand here on Thursday.
The anti-beggary squads caught nine beggars, including three women, five men and a transgender, from different roads and shifted them to Panagah.
Moreover, 34 homeless passengers were also transported to Panagah from different roadsto provide them accommodation by teams of the social welfare department.