Nine Beggars Caught
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught nine beggars from different areas here on Tuesday.
Focal person Muhammad Tahir said anti-beggary squads took beggars into its custody duringchecking on City Terminal, Akbar Abad, Islamnagar, Madina Town, Iqbal Stadium and handedover to police.