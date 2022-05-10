UrduPoint.com

Nine Beggars Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught nine beggars from different areas here on Tuesday.

Focal person Muhammad Tahir said anti-beggary squads took beggars into its custody duringchecking on City Terminal, Akbar Abad, Islamnagar, Madina Town, Iqbal Stadium and handedover to police.

