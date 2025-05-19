Open Menu

Nine Bills Pass Through Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Nine Bills pass through Senate

The Senate of Pakistan passed nine significant bills on Monday, following extensive debates and discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan passed nine significant bills on Monday, following extensive debates and discussions.

These bills, which had already been approved in the lower house of Parliament, cover a broad range of issues, from child marriage prevention to amendments in national laws concerning trade organizations and motor vehicle safety.

One of the most contentious pieces of legislation, The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025, was presented by Senator Sherry Rehman.

While the bill garnered significant support, it also faced strong objections from some members of the Senate. Senators Kamran Murtaza and Attaur Rehman raised concerns over the bill and suggested referring it to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review. Despite these objections, the bill was passed after a heated debate.

In addition to the child marriage bill, several other key legislative changes were approved, including:

The Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Shahadat Awan.

The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Samina Mumtaz Zehri, which aims to strengthen the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of rape cases.

The University of Innovation and Technology Bill, 2023, presented by Umer Farooq, which seeks to establish a new institution focused on fostering innovation in higher education.

The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz, aim to improve road safety and regulation of motor vehicles in the country.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, put forward by Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, which seeks to streamline the operations of the CPEC Authority. The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2023, presented by Shahadat Awan.

Additionally, The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, presented by Shahadat Awan, was passed, tightening regulations surrounding the unauthorized use of Pakistan's national symbols.

APP/szm-tsw-mao

Recent Stories

Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion ..

Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26

8 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews revenue matters

Meeting reviews revenue matters

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools provi ..

Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens

8 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTU ..

All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF

8 minutes ago
 RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievan ..

RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements i ..

Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019

2 minutes ago
 Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA

Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA

2 minutes ago
 Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot ..

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home

27 minutes ago
 Nine Bills pass through Senate

Nine Bills pass through Senate

2 minutes ago
 Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI le ..

Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vow ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan