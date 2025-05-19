Nine Bills Pass Through Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
The Senate of Pakistan passed nine significant bills on Monday, following extensive debates and discussions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan passed nine significant bills on Monday, following extensive debates and discussions.
These bills, which had already been approved in the lower house of Parliament, cover a broad range of issues, from child marriage prevention to amendments in national laws concerning trade organizations and motor vehicle safety.
One of the most contentious pieces of legislation, The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025, was presented by Senator Sherry Rehman.
While the bill garnered significant support, it also faced strong objections from some members of the Senate. Senators Kamran Murtaza and Attaur Rehman raised concerns over the bill and suggested referring it to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further review. Despite these objections, the bill was passed after a heated debate.
In addition to the child marriage bill, several other key legislative changes were approved, including:
The Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Shahadat Awan.
The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Samina Mumtaz Zehri, which aims to strengthen the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of rape cases.
The University of Innovation and Technology Bill, 2023, presented by Umer Farooq, which seeks to establish a new institution focused on fostering innovation in higher education.
The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz, aim to improve road safety and regulation of motor vehicles in the country.
The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, put forward by Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, which seeks to streamline the operations of the CPEC Authority. The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2023, presented by Shahadat Awan.
Additionally, The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, presented by Shahadat Awan, was passed, tightening regulations surrounding the unauthorized use of Pakistan's national symbols.
APP/szm-tsw-mao
Recent Stories
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26
Meeting reviews revenue matters
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens
All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019
Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Nine Bills pass through Senate
Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day8 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 268 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews revenue matters8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens8 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 20192 minutes ago
-
Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA2 minutes ago
-
Nine Bills pass through Senate2 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal ..17 minutes ago
-
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab17 minutes ago