Nine BISP Collection Points Blacklisted For Embezzling Aid Money

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Nine BISP collection points blacklisted for embezzling aid money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The competent authority blacklisted nine BISP collection points for allegedly taking commission from monthly financial aid offered to the deserving chunk of society.

A three-member official team led by Assistant Director of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Fiaz Aziz conducted raids at several shops over repeated complaints of unfairly charging money in the wake of commission from official dues of the needy registered women. There were nine dispersing outlets including Bilal General Store situated at Keeter Chowk, Khan Communication Center Sanawan, Baloch mobile Chowk Munda, Rana Rashid Mobile Chapri Adda, Malik Mobile Keshan Canal, Mehar Mobile Keshan Canal, Rana Mudasser Mobile Shop Chabri Adda, Khan Mobile Shop Ihsan Pur and Khan Mobile Shop located at Chowk Monda were blacklisted after proving the guilt on the spot.

They were stopped to further handing over aid money to deserving widows.

Fiaz Aziz said on the occasion that the woman would be awarded complete money worth Rs. 7000 being pledged by the government. He warned that if any shopkeeper would cut undue money, he would be taken to task. He appealed to the inhabitants of Kot Addu to point out the dealer involved in the corruption.

