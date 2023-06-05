Nine booked for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition and dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

Waris Khan police held Gulzar and recovered dagger from his possession.Moreover the police in another incident recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from a person named Faisal.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sher Dill.

While, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Sattar and same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abbas while 01 pistol 30 bore from Naeem Javed was recovered.

Following the operation, Rawat police arrested Nizakat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered an iron mace from Tauqeer.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.