Nine booked for doing wheelie on 14-August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) registered FIRs against nine motorcyclists for doing wheelie on 14 August against the ban on one-wheeling by the police.

In line with special directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hassan Afzal, a special anti one-wheeling squad was formed by city traffic police to prevent one-wheeling on 14-August (Independence Day) in order to protect youngsters from loss. The squad was deployed at all flyovers, entry and exit points of the city to ensure strict action against the violators.

The anti one-wheeling squad arrested nine motorcyclists for doing wheelie and got registered FIRs against them with the concerned police stations.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CTO Hassan Afzal urged parents to keep vigil on their children to prevent one-wheeling in order to protect their children from disabilities and life risk. He said that the crackdown against one-wheeling would continue in the city.