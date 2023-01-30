Nine booked for oil theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police booked nine accused for stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No 64-JB.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Security Officer Parco Riaz, in a complaint, said accused Zakaur Rehman with his eight accomplices dug a tunnel near Chak No 64-JB andstole huge quantity of oil from the pipeline.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation for their arrest, he added.