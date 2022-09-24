UrduPoint.com

Nine Booked For Possessing Illegal Weapons During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered ammunition and bullets from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

During course of action, City police arrested Samiullah and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police held Mumtaz and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his custody. While, Bani police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Muhammad Ahmed.

Following the operation, New Town police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Aftab.

Airport police arrested Saqib and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Adnan. Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore ammunition from Gulfaraz.

Kahuta police arrested Muhammad Shafiq and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore, while Rawat police nabbed Abdul Rehman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore and bullets from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the police team, adding that the crackdown will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.

