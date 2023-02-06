Nine booked for selling unhygienic food

UrduPoint.com

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday booked nine people for selling unhygienic food to the federal capital dwellers

The senior magistrate along with the officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) took action against several eateries under Pure Food Ordinance 1960.

The authorities also imposed Rs 3000 fine to each violator, besides two days imprisonment.

The arrested person includes Muhammd Jahangir, Muhammd Aqib, Zia Waqas, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Waheed, Amir Ali, Kabeer Ahmed and Aafaq Ahmed.

It may be mentioned that CDA Chairman Captain (R) Noor ul Amin Mangal had categorically directed all the magistrates and field staff to ensure quality food to the residents.

