Nine Booked For Stealing Oil From Parco Line

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Nine booked for stealing oil from Parco line

Thikriwala police have booked nine persons on the charge of stealing oil from the Parco (Pak-Arab Refinery (Limited) Company) pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked nine persons on the charge of stealing oil from the Parco (Pak-Arab Refinery (Limited) Company) pipeline.

A police spokesman said on Monday that one Ali Hasnain alias Ali Sher, along with his eight accomplices, fixed a clamp in Parco pipeline near Chak 70-JB Mansoora for stealing oil.

The Parco officials detected it and informed the police which confiscated the clamp and other material and registered a case. Those booked included Ali Hasnain, Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Rana Sohaib and Tariq Gujjar, etc.

