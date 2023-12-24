Nine bootleggers held, wine recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Police said on Sunday that they have arrested nine bootleggers and recovered 227 litres of wine during separate raids in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for police, Jalalpur police arrested outlaw Bilal and recovered 30 litres of wine. Cantt police seized 10 litres of wine by arresting Fiaz Hussain, 15 litres from Muhammad Riaz and others. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.