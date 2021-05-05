UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Brick-kilns Sans Zigzag Technology Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Nine brick-kilns sans zigzag technology sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 9 brick-kilns sans zigzag technology at Shujabad road,here on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, a total of 492 kilns were operating across the district.

The majority of the kilns were not converted to zigzag technology despite cases were registered against 356 owners of the different kilns. The kilns involved in adding pollution to the atmosphere would not be allowed to operate, said AC Adnan. The owners of the kilns were given a deadline to convert their kilns on zigzag technology within seven days.

Meanwhile, he imposed a fine of Rs 115,000 to the owners for violation of zigzag technology. Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Road Shujabad

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

43 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

36 minutes ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

36 minutes ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

54 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.