Nine brick-kilns sans zigzag technology sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 9 brick-kilns sans zigzag technology at Shujabad road,here on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, a total of 492 kilns were operating across the district.

The majority of the kilns were not converted to zigzag technology despite cases were registered against 356 owners of the different kilns. The kilns involved in adding pollution to the atmosphere would not be allowed to operate, said AC Adnan. The owners of the kilns were given a deadline to convert their kilns on zigzag technology within seven days.

Meanwhile, he imposed a fine of Rs 115,000 to the owners for violation of zigzag technology. Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.