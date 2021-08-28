UrduPoint.com

Nine Brick-kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:25 PM

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed nine brick-kilns for polluting the environment, here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed nine brick-kilns for polluting the environment, here on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, a team of the EPD conducted raids at various areas of the district and found nine kilns were being run without zigzag�technology.

The team sealed the kilns and registered cases against the owners -- Abdul Rehman, Malik Mudassar, Nazakat Hussain, Chaudhry Arif, Muhammad Iqbal, Rana Nawab, Muhammad Javaid, Maher Hassan and Maher Mumtaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

