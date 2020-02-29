UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Bricks Kiln Owners Arrested Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

Nine bricks kiln owners arrested over violations

The labor department have challaned six bricks kiln and registered FIRs against nine owners for paying minimum wages to the workers during the ongoing drive across the district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The labor department have challaned six bricks kiln and registered FIRs against nine owners for paying minimum wages to the workers during the ongoing drive across the district.

This was disclosed by Assistant Director Labour Department Mian Jahangir while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali during a meeting held here on Saturday.

Mian Jahangir informed the meeting that the department have launched a special crack down against the violation of child labor act and minimum salaries to the workers of bricks kiln.

He said that the department have challaned six kilns, imposed fine Rs 30,000 and arrested nine kiln owners after registration of FIRs against them over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Zulifqar Ali said that children of workers of kilns should be given admission in schools and salaries of Rs 17500 must be ensured for the workers. He directed labor department officers to continue crack down without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fine Labour

Recent Stories

Delhi carnage to lead to Indian Muslim's radicaliz ..

10 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges to three-year low

11 seconds ago

Controlling inflation topmost priority of govt : S ..

13 seconds ago

PM warns world community of disastrous consequence ..

20 minutes ago

Tarbela dam power generation level reduced

2 minutes ago

Syrian Interior Trade Minister Accuses US of Selli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.