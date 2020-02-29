Nine bricks kiln owners arrested over violations

(@FahadShabbir)

The labor department have challaned six bricks kiln and registered FIRs against nine owners for paying minimum wages to the workers during the ongoing drive across the district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The labor department have challaned six bricks kiln and registered FIRs against nine owners for paying minimum wages to the workers during the ongoing drive across the district.

This was disclosed by Assistant Director Labour Department Mian Jahangir while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali during a meeting held here on Saturday.

Mian Jahangir informed the meeting that the department have launched a special crack down against the violation of child labor act and minimum salaries to the workers of bricks kiln.

He said that the department have challaned six kilns, imposed fine Rs 30,000 and arrested nine kiln owners after registration of FIRs against them over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Zulifqar Ali said that children of workers of kilns should be given admission in schools and salaries of Rs 17500 must be ensured for the workers. He directed labor department officers to continue crack down without any discrimination.