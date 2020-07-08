UrduPoint.com
Nine Bureaucrats Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:53 PM

Nine bureaucrats reshuffled

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday transferred nine bureaucrats and posted in different department in the public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday transferred nine bureaucrats and posted in different department in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to notification issued from Establishment Department, Muhammad Javed Marwat Commissioner, DI.Khan Division has transferred and posted as Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department, Muhammad Abid Majeed Secretary, Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department transferred and posted as Secretary sports Culture and Tourism Department, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Commissioner Hazara Division Abbottabad has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Malakand Division Swat.

Similarly, Amer Latif Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department posted as Secretary, Relief.

Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Riaz Khan Mehsud Commissioner, Malakand Division Swat posted as Commissioner, Hazara Division, Abbottabad, Fit. Lt. Rtd. Khushal Khan Secretary, Sports, Culture and Tourism Department posted as Secretary food Department, Arshad Khan Secretary Ombudsman Sectt. Peshawar and posted as Secretary Information and Public Relations Department Muhammad Yahya Secretary Information and Public Relations posted as Commissioner D.I.Khan Division and posted as Commissioner DI Khan Division while Nisar Ahmad Secretary Food Department will report to Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

