Open Menu

Nine Candidates File Nomination Papers For Senate Election In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

Nine candidates including, Alia Hamza from PTI and Kamran Michael from PML-N, have received nomination papers for participating in Senate election from Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Nine candidates including, Alia Hamza from PTI and Kamran Michael from PML-N, have received nomination papers for participating in Senate election from Punjab.

Senate elections are set for 12 seats in Punjab on April 2. Alia Hamza's nomination papers for the Senate candidacy in Punjab were submitted to the Election Commissioner's Office by her husband, Jameel Malik.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Kamran Michael received nomination papers from the Provincial Election Commissioner.

In Punjab, elections are being held for 7 general seats, 2 women seats, 2 technocrats seats, and one minority seat. The schedule for the Senate elections will be announced on March 14.

Candidates interested in contesting the elections have been asked to obtain nomination papers from the Election Commission headquarters and provincial election commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nomination papers can be deposited with the relevant returning officers on March 15 and 16.

The ECP will issue the schedule on March 14.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan March April Women From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, i ..

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

14 minutes ago
 Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembe ..

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

16 minutes ago
 Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

16 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

16 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

16 minutes ago
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite ..

Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects

16 minutes ago
 NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

16 minutes ago
 Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplift ..

Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister

16 minutes ago
 Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month ..

Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

16 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

28 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet min ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan