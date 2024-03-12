Nine Candidates File Nomination Papers For Senate Election In Punjab
Nine candidates including, Alia Hamza from PTI and Kamran Michael from PML-N, have received nomination papers for participating in Senate election from Punjab
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Nine candidates including, Alia Hamza from PTI and Kamran Michael from PML-N, have received nomination papers for participating in Senate election from Punjab.
Senate elections are set for 12 seats in Punjab on April 2. Alia Hamza's nomination papers for the Senate candidacy in Punjab were submitted to the Election Commissioner's Office by her husband, Jameel Malik.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Kamran Michael received nomination papers from the Provincial Election Commissioner.
In Punjab, elections are being held for 7 general seats, 2 women seats, 2 technocrats seats, and one minority seat. The schedule for the Senate elections will be announced on March 14.
Candidates interested in contesting the elections have been asked to obtain nomination papers from the Election Commission headquarters and provincial election commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Nomination papers can be deposited with the relevant returning officers on March 15 and 16.
