Nine Catering Companies Providing Three Meals Daily To Visiting Intending Hujjaj: Chief Food

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

A total of nine catering companies had been hired to provide three meals a day to the visiting pilgrims of government Hajj Scheme, Chief Food Hajj operations Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Faiz Umer Sial (south) has said

During an interview with APP, he mentioned that the catering companies were diligently offering high-quality meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, to pilgrims accommodated in 16 different hotels.

As part of the ministry's commitment to providing the "safest and healthiest" food to pilgrims, a stringent approval process has been implemented, ensuring strict monitoring of food quality.

According to chief food control, the food samples undergo meticulous analysis by experts who carefully evaluate the quality of ingredients, such as frying oils, hygiene materials, and the safety of cooking equipment.

This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process.

Designated officials have been deployed in the kitchen to closely monitor the entire process, from storing the meals to transporting the food in refrigerated units for distribution to pilgrims at their residences is under close scrutiny.

Catering companies face fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 Saudi Riyals if they fail to comply with the agreed-upon item requirements.

