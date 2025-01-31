Nine Cattle Die As House Catches Fire In Dir Upper
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A fire eruption in a house in Karo Dara, Dir Upper Friday resulted in the death of nine cattle and complete destruction of the property.
Police said, fire broke out in a house owned by one, Gul Muhammad.
The fire erupted suddenly during wee hours, engulfing the five-room house and reducing it to ashes.
The cattle died in the incident included four cows and five goats. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the estimated damage is reported to be around 5 million rupees.
