Nine Children Among 11 Injured In Bahawalpur School Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:04 PM

Nine children among 11 injured in Bahawalpur school roof collapse

At least 11 persons, including nine children, were injured seriously when the roof of two rooms of a private school here in Fareed Gate area collapsed on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 11 persons, including nine children, were injured seriously when the roof of two rooms of a private school here in Fareed Gate area collapsed on Friday.

According to a Bahawalpur Police spokesman, besides nine children, two teachers sustained critical injuries in the roof collapse of Bahawal Public School.

Talking to APP, he claimed that the two-storey school building was in a very dilapidated condition as it was constructed several decades ago and not properly maintained. "The roof of a room on the first floor caved in and then that of the room beneath it collpased."Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, where the condition of five children, including seven-year-old Lubna, was reported to be critical.

Besides Lubna, the injured included seven-year-old Lubna, seven-year-old Ayan, eight-year-old Atif Khan, 10-year-old Qosain Abbas, eight-year-old Rimla, eight-year-old Areeba, eight-year-old Rehmat Imran, nine-year-old Wali Muhammad and nine-year-old Ayan, and their two teachers- 23-year-old Iqra and 20-year-old Zashia.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of education Department Zahoor Chohan contended that the school was issued a permanent fitness certificate by the department after its construction several years ago, due to which they could not check its fitness condition. He, however, added that action was being taken against the schools having dilapidated buildings.

