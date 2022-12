Nine Christmas bazaars made functional in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Nine Christmas bazaars set up by the district administration have been made functional in the district to facilitate Christian community in purchasing edible items including flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and on controlled rates.

The bazaars will remain opened from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. till December 24.

According to district admin spokesperson, the bazaars have been set up at Saint Anthony school Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispura, Esa Nagri Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nassrat Colony near Shadab colony Jhang road, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala road, Old Tanga stand near fire brigade Jaranwala, WaterWorks Chiniot road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazar Gojra road Samundri andChristian Colony Mohalla Shamspura Tandlianwala.