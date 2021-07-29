UrduPoint.com
Nine Clinics Of Quacks Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:34 PM

Nine clinics of quacks sealed

The district health authority, in a crackdown, sealed nine clinics of quacks in tehsil Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The district health authority, in a crackdown, sealed nine clinics of quacks in tehsil Jarranwala.

The official sources on Thursday said teams of the district health authority during inspection sealed the clinics.

Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Muhammad Zubair said that operation against quackswould continue and nobody would be allowed to play with lives of people.

