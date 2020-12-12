UrduPoint.com
Nine Cops Sacked Over Corruption, Misuse Of Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Nine Cops sacked over corruption, misuse of power

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal sacked nine police employees over corruption and misuse of power whereas force retirement for a police official as well as various punishments were awarded to other employees.

DPO conducted 'Ardal room' at police lines on Saturday to hear the inquiries against the police employees.

Hassan Iqbal sacked nine police employees including two Hawaladars after allegations proved against them.

Similarly, sentence of force retirement was awarded to an official, another demoted, services of four sub-inspectors and four ASIs confiscated, censure punishments were also awarded to four sub-inspectors and five assistant sub-inspectors.

DPO said that police officials and employees which were involved in cruelty and oppression with citizens didn't expect any relaxation.

He directed police officials to cooperate politely with citizens.

