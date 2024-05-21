Nine Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals.
Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft, the police was given special task to arrest the criminals.
He said that the police have busted nine criminal gangs including Ejaz Gang, Bilal Gang, Faraz Gang, Mujahid alias Baba Mirasi Gang, Aqib Gang, Qurban Gang, Raheel Gang, Faisal alias Chundi gang and Muhammad Ismail Gang.
The police have also arrested 29 criminals of these gangs including the ring leaders of these gangs.
He maintained that the police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 21.4 million from their possession including one car, 20 motorcycles, one mini truck, 16 tola gold ornaments, cattle worth Rs 5.6 million from their possession by tracing 84 cases from them.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, CPO added.
Recent Stories
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 241 minute ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors15 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal15 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..15 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate18 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized18 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG6 minutes ago
-
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Nazar Baloch expresses resent on absence of doctors in BMC Hospital6 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-2318 minutes ago
-
PM for maximum utilization of IT sector’s potential18 minutes ago