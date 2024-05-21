Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals.

Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft, the police was given special task to arrest the criminals.

He said that the police have busted nine criminal gangs including Ejaz Gang, Bilal Gang, Faraz Gang, Mujahid alias Baba Mirasi Gang, Aqib Gang, Qurban Gang, Raheel Gang, Faisal alias Chundi gang and Muhammad Ismail Gang.

The police have also arrested 29 criminals of these gangs including the ring leaders of these gangs.

He maintained that the police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 21.4 million from their possession including one car, 20 motorcycles, one mini truck, 16 tola gold ornaments, cattle worth Rs 5.6 million from their possession by tracing 84 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, CPO added.