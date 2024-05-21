Open Menu

Nine Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Seetal Mari police have busted nine criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against criminals.

Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft, the police was given special task to arrest the criminals.

He said that the police have busted nine criminal gangs including Ejaz Gang, Bilal Gang, Faraz Gang, Mujahid alias Baba Mirasi Gang, Aqib Gang, Qurban Gang, Raheel Gang, Faisal alias Chundi gang and Muhammad Ismail Gang.

The police have also arrested 29 criminals of these gangs including the ring leaders of these gangs.

He maintained that the police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 21.4 million from their possession including one car, 20 motorcycles, one mini truck, 16 tola gold ornaments, cattle worth Rs 5.6 million from their possession by tracing 84 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, CPO added.

Related Topics

Police Car Robbery Criminals Gold From Mini Million

Recent Stories

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

1 minute ago
 Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

1 minute ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

15 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

15 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

15 minutes ago
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

18 minutes ago
 Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

18 minutes ago
 Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to A ..

Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..

18 minutes ago
 Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

18 minutes ago
 Extreme weather conditions due to climate change p ..

Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG

6 minutes ago
 UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan

UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan