Nine criminals arrested, arms recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Badhber police during a crackdown on criminals in two different actions arrested nine persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

SHO Nasir Fareed Khattak while taking action against criminals arrested proclaimed offenders, arms smugglers and other facilitators.

The police recovered 2800 Kalashnikov rounds, three rifles, and three pistols. The police have registered the cases and started an investigation.

