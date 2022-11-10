Nine criminals arrested during crackdown

Police claimed to have arrested nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested nine criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals across the district under the vision of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah of making the district crime free. The police arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 40,100 and gambling material from their possession.

The police have also recovered 1.190 kg Hashish, 110 litre local made wine, one gun and rounds from the possession of four other criminals during the crackdown. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.