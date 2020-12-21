UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Nine criminals held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals during a search operation.

During the operation drugs and illicit weapons were recovered from the outlaws.

According to details, Muradpur police recovered 1 pistol and 3 bullets from the possession of Auragzaib and 520 gram fine quality hashish from Mohsin Iqbal.

City Daska police recovered 1 pistol, 1 rifle and 25 bullets from Haseem and Bilal Ahmed.

Sadar Daska police arrested Imran and Qurban Ali with 2 pistols and several bullets.

Satra police recovered 2 pistols and several bullets from Gulfam and Shamshair.

Sambarial police recovered 1.70kg hashish from accused Jabir Khan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said the police were committed to eradicate crimes from the district.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Fine Daska Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

27 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

36 seconds ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

18 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

46 minutes ago

Postmaster gets three years imprisonment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.