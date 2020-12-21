Nine criminals held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals during a search operation.

During the operation drugs and illicit weapons were recovered from the outlaws.

According to details, Muradpur police recovered 1 pistol and 3 bullets from the possession of Auragzaib and 520 gram fine quality hashish from Mohsin Iqbal.

City Daska police recovered 1 pistol, 1 rifle and 25 bullets from Haseem and Bilal Ahmed.

Sadar Daska police arrested Imran and Qurban Ali with 2 pistols and several bullets.

Satra police recovered 2 pistols and several bullets from Gulfam and Shamshair.

Sambarial police recovered 1.70kg hashish from accused Jabir Khan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said the police were committed to eradicate crimes from the district.