Nine Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Nine criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested nine criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations raided at various localities and nabbed nine criminals identified as Imran, Adil, Mubashir, Qasim, Amir, Umar, Abu Huraira, Ahmed and Zulqarnain.

The police recovered 1.4 kg hashish, 80 liters liquor, 5 pistols, 3 gunsand two kalashnikovs from criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

