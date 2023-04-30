UrduPoint.com

Nine Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Nine criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested nine criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations raided at the areas of their respective jurisdiction and arrested Saleem, Waheed, Akram, Arshad, Nouman, Saleem, Shahid, Wahid and Ramzan, and recovered 280 litre liquor,144 empty bottles of liquor, 289 grams hashish,3 guns, 2 pistols,189 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

