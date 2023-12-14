Nine criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Sargodha Police during a crackdown against criminals arrested nine criminals from various areas of Sargodha.

Police on Thursday nabbed Arshad, Furqan, Rehman, Tahir, Tariq, Wasim, Akhtar, Siddiqui and Shamus and recovered 243 liters liqour,111 empty bottles,478 rounds,299 bullets,879 grams of heroin,2 kg of hashish,4 motorcycles,3 laptops and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.