Nine Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 3 drug pushers and recovered 2.

7 Kg hashish and 18 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 4 persons and recovered 3 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

