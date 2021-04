Nine criminals held in faisalabad

Local police arrested nine criminals including gamblers and narcotics suppliers on Friday

On a tip-off, City police Jarranwala raided at gambling den and arrested eight gamblers- Qasim Sheikh and others.

Police recovered stake money of Rs 69,160 from them.

Meanwhile, Sargodha road police held a narcotics supplier Shehbaz Maseih and seized1.6 kg hashish from his possession.

Separate cases had been registered against all accused.