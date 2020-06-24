Nine criminals nabbed during police raids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine criminals during separate raids, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, the police team has raided and apprehend two drug peddlers and one illegal weapon holder.

Over two kg hashish, two bottles of wine, one pistol and bullets were also recovered.

In another raid, six criminals related to other crimes were also nabbed by the police party.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while more revelations were expected during interrogation.

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem said the crackdown against criminal elements would be continued without any discrimination.