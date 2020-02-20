UrduPoint.com
Nine Criminals Nabbed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

The district police arrested nine criminals including proclaimed offenders and drug pushers from various parts and registered cases against them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police arrested nine criminals including proclaimed offenders and drug pushers from various parts and registered cases against them.

According to police spokesperson,the teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders,recovered illegal weapons, seized 8 pistols, a gun, a revolver and a rifle from their possession.

During crackdown against drug pushers, police rounded up seven drug peddlers and seized over 3 kg charas and 124 litres liquor from them. They included --Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Asgar, Arshad, Sanwal Ajmal, Ghulam Mustafa, Afzal, Asif Maseih.

Separate cases were registered against all accused.

