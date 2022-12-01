Nine dacoit gangs busted in November

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Police have busted nine dacoit gangs by arresting 27 of their members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during the last month of November.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdaar, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals during the last month and arrested 27 criminals from nine different dacoit gangs.

The police also recovered looted valuables of over Rs 7 million from their possession.

The police also apprehended 209 proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, and other crimes.

Police sources said that 83 court absconders were also arrested during the last month while the police unearthed 21 distilleries and arrested 157 other criminals with 34 kg hashish, 4492 litre liquor, and illegal weapons.

DPO Zaffar Buzdaar has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown with the same spirit in order to make the district crime-free.