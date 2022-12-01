UrduPoint.com

Nine Dacoit Gangs Busted In November

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Nine dacoit gangs busted in November

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Police have busted nine dacoit gangs by arresting 27 of their members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during the last month of November.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdaar, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals during the last month and arrested 27 criminals from nine different dacoit gangs.

The police also recovered looted valuables of over Rs 7 million from their possession.

The police also apprehended 209 proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, and other crimes.

Police sources said that 83 court absconders were also arrested during the last month while the police unearthed 21 distilleries and arrested 157 other criminals with 34 kg hashish, 4492 litre liquor, and illegal weapons.

DPO Zaffar Buzdaar has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown with the same spirit in order to make the district crime-free.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Same November Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

21 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.