Nine dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The district police arrested nine members of four dacoit gangs and recovered looted property including motorcycles, cell-phones, cash and weapons from them during the past 24 hours.

According to police sources, the arrested accused included Husnain alias Bahey Shah of Chak No 260-RB, Asif of Chak No 240-RB, Samar Iqbal along with his brother Gulzar, Shahbaz of 66-JB, Ihsan of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Ansar Ali of Marzipura, Faisal alias Yasir Chak No 78-JB and Habib of Chak No 260-RB.

Police recovered six motorbikes, 16 cell-phones, cash and nine pistols from dacoits.

The accused confessed to their crimes during initial probe. Further investigation was underway.