Nine Days Left For Vehicle Token Tax Concession

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Nine days left for vehicle token tax concession

Nine days left to avail the token tax concession as the opportunity will end on Aug 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Nine days left to avail the token tax concession as the opportunity will end on Aug 31.

The Excise and Taxation Department had extended the date to avail 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which was extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens.

He said, after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and 100 percent fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

He informed that E&T, Motor Branch Rawalpindi has collected over Rs 26 million additional revenue in July as compared to the same period of the last year.

Sohail Shahzad said, the E&T Rawalpindi on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad made earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target.

He said, due to hectic efforts of MRA-I Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir, the Motor Branch managed to collect over Rs 150 million during July, this year while the branch generated Rs 124 million in July 2018.

The branch had accelerated their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters, he added.

