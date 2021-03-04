Nine dead, 1008 injured in 946 road traffic crashes in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1008 injured in 946 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 595 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 413 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 393 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 472 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 219 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 222 persons placing Lahore at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 68 RTCs and 71 victims.

According to the data 766 motorbikes, 113 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 43 vans,14 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road traffic accidents.