Nine Dead, 1021 Injured In 979 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 06:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1021 injured in 979 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this534people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 487minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 521drivers,29underage drivers,111pedestrians, and 398passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 226RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected221persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Multanwith 79 victims and at third Faislabad with 67RTCs and 78 victims.

According to the data 791motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 36 vans, 16 passenger buses, 36 trucks and106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

